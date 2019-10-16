Football Tames the Lions for Their Second Win of the Season

After what seemed like a rocky start to their season, the Montclair State University football team bounced back from their recent loss with a 10-7 win over The College of New Jersey Lions.

The Lions scored a touchdown on the game’s first opening drive. The Red Hawks quickly responded with a 55-yard possession which led to sophomore kicker Anthony Marinelli’s 30-yard field goal kick. This put the Red Hawks on the scoreboard, making the game 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Sixteen consecutive possessions had both teams at the same score throughout the second and third quarter. With just 3:01 left in the game, senior wide receiver Kason Campbell scored a 10-yard touchdown on fourth and goal from senior quarterback Ja’Quill Burch.

Campbell, who had six receptions for 86 yards and the winning touchdown, believes the Red Hawks are making a strong redemption compared to the beginning of the season.

“I feel like we played through adversity, we are always down at one point but then we came together and regrouped as a team,” Campbell said. “We made things happen. We didn’t give up, we kept pounding.”

The Red Hawks are set to face Christopher Newport University, who are currently 1-4, this Saturday at Sprague field. Assistant Coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Palazzo believes there is still work to be done before the next match.

“We have to start fast, we sometimes like to gage our opponent early on and just play to them instead of playing our game and starting the game out the right way,” Palazzo said. “It took us 57 minutes to take the lead on Saturday, I’d like to have the lead earlier for this weekend.”

The Red Hawks take on Christopher Newport University at 2:00 pm this Saturday for Montclair State’s annual homecoming game.