Homepage Latest Stories Sports

Men’s and Women’s 2019 Track and Field NJAC Championship Meet

By

Published February 20, 2019
A A A Share
The Montclarion
After winning the men's long jump, senior George Alexandris wins the 200 meter dash in a photo finish. Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

On Monday, Feb. 18, the Montclair State University men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York. The teams competed in the 2019 New Jersey Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. The men’s team placed fourth overall and the women’s team placed sixth.

Junior Matthew Carmichael breaks out of the pack at the beginning of the men’s distance medley relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

Sophomore Brooke Filippini runs the final leg of the women’s distance medley relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

Sophomore Julia Watts looks to regain the lead during the final two laps of the women’s distance relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

Freshman Anthony Dimaulo leaps into the sand pit during the long jump.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

After winning the 4×400 relay, junior Jack Rosen (left), junior Brandon Rizzo (top), freshman Darrin Leonard (right) and sophomore James Fox (bottom) pose on the podium with their First Team All Conference plaque.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

Junior Brandon Rizzo poses on the podium with his First Team All Conference plaque.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

4X400 relay teammates James Fox (left) and Brandon Rizzo (right) embrace after winning the final race of the championship meet.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

Junior Sylvia Zawistowska runs hard through her leg of the 4×400 meter relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

Sophomore Eric Marcus sprints through his second lap of the 800-meter leg of the men’s distance medley relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

Freshman Gianna Dilascio runs the third leg of the women’s 4×800 relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

Freshman Daryl Miller (lane two) and George Alexandris (lane four) cross the finish line in the 60 meter dash. They finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

Freshman Darrin Leonard sprints around the first bank in the 400 meter leg of the men’s distance medley relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

Related Posts

Erin Webb Will Stab You With a Needle and Be Happy About it

Erin Webb Will Stab You With a Needle and Be Happy About it
Milburn / Feb 20
13,000 Students with Only a Handful of Tampon Choices

13,000 Students with Only a Handful of Tampon Choices
Gleason / Feb 20
Join the Conversation