Men’s and Women’s 2019 Track and Field NJAC Championship Meet

On Monday, Feb. 18, the Montclair State University men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York. The teams competed in the 2019 New Jersey Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. The men’s team placed fourth overall and the women’s team placed sixth.
Junior Matthew Carmichael breaks out of the pack at the beginning of the men’s distance medley relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Sophomore Brooke Filippini runs the final leg of the women’s distance medley relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Sophomore Julia Watts looks to regain the lead during the final two laps of the women’s distance relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Freshman Anthony Dimaulo leaps into the sand pit during the long jump.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
After winning the 4×400 relay, junior Jack Rosen (left), junior Brandon Rizzo (top), freshman Darrin Leonard (right) and sophomore James Fox (bottom) pose on the podium with their First Team All Conference plaque.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Junior Brandon Rizzo poses on the podium with his First Team All Conference plaque.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
4X400 relay teammates James Fox (left) and Brandon Rizzo (right) embrace after winning the final race of the championship meet.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Junior Sylvia Zawistowska runs hard through her leg of the 4×400 meter relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Sophomore Eric Marcus sprints through his second lap of the 800-meter leg of the men’s distance medley relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Freshman Gianna Dilascio runs the third leg of the women’s 4×800 relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Freshman Daryl Miller (lane two) and George Alexandris (lane four) cross the finish line in the 60 meter dash. They finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Freshman Darrin Leonard sprints around the first bank in the 400 meter leg of the men’s distance medley relay.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion