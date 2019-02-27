Men’s Lacrosse Falls to Dickinson College in Home Opener

It was a cloudy Saturday afternoon with a brisk breeze and a deafening chant from the hyper crowd at Sprague Field. The Red Hawks’ men’s lacrosse team put up a decent fight, but they surrendered their second straight game to start the season.
Surrounded by three of Dickinson College’s defenders, Montclair State’s midfielder Dan Bellezza (34) scores over the head of the goal keeper.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
The Red Hawks’ long-stick midfielder Aaron Loschiavo (4) looks to prevent Dickinson’s Tucker Booth (25) from getting close enough to the goal to take a shot.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Several Red Hawks get in a huddle after giving up a goal to Dickinson College in the first quarter of Saturday’s game.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Red Hawks midfielder Christian Boyle cradles the ball while looking for a teammate to pass it to.
Nick Zipeto | The Montclarion
Dickinson College’s midfielder Matt Donnelly (22) winds up to fire a shot.
Nick Zipeto | The Montclarion