Montclair State Splits the Double-Header Against Stockton

Montclair State University pulled off a split in their double-header against Stockton University on Sat. April 13. The Red Hawks won game one by a final score of 11-4, and Stockton made the day even with a 6-4 victory in game two.

In game one, the Red Hawks opened up the top of first inning with a bang. Graduate student Sam Angelo scored first for Montclair State by blasting a home run over the fence in left-center field.

After getting the early 1-0 lead, senior pitcher Jack Haveson took the mound in the bottom of the first and began his terrific outing. Besides the one walk he gave up, Haveson got three quick outs by ground out, fly out and a strikeout.

Montclair State would blow the gates open in just the second inning by taking a commanding lead that they would eventually hold on to for the rest of the first matchup. Junior outfielder Marcus Johnson and graduate student outfielder Joe Gisonda led off the big second inning with a pair of singles.

The Red Hawks capitalized on these hits by scoring their second run of the game off of a throwing error by Stockton. This would bring up Angelo, who would take ball four for his second RBI of the day, making the score 3-0 Montclair State. Then senior outfielder Ryan McKenna delivered the big blow by driving in two runs with a double down the right field line. Montclair State scored five runs in the inning on three hits and two errors.

The Red Hawks tacked on five more runs to cap off the first game, with much credit to Haveson and Angelo.

Angelo went three for three with two home runs and six RBIs, playing a big factor in their victory. On the mound, Haveson got through six innings allowing five hits, zero earned runs and four strikeouts.

The energy was up from both sides heading into game two and Stockton did not end the day without getting revenge on Montclair State.

Stockton tied the game at one apiece in the bottom of the third inning via a ground out which scored junior Robbie Ford. The next run of the game would not be scored until the bottom of the sixth when junior Max Kaplan hit a homer to left field.

Stockton added two more runs with two players hit by pitches in the bottom of the seventh, but the Red Hawks tied this seesaw of a game in the top of the ninth. Senior infielder Miles Feaster would pick up a clutch RBI by hitting a sacrifice fly that would score Johnson from third base.

It came down to the bottom of the ninth where Stockton had a chance to walk it off, avoiding extras. With two outs and a runner on base, Kaplan, who already homered once in this game, came up to the plate. He called the game by hitting a two-run home run into right field which clinched game two for the Ospreys.

Montclair State is currently 24-7 and will face New Jersey City University at home next Thursday at 3:30 p.m.