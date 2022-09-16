PHOTO ESSAY: Field Hockey Notches Huge Win Against No. 20 Vassar College

Montclair State University field hockey hosted a home game at Sprague Field on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., against Vassar College.

Coming into this match the Red Hawks were 0-4 to start the season, while Vassar was 4-1 and ranked 20 in the entire country.

The Red Hawks started the first quarter on the attack, attempting six corners in the first quarter, which is more than the two they had in their entire match against Franklin & Marshall College.

Junior midfielder Carlie Van Tassel scored the first goal of the game early into the second quarter, assisted by sophomore forward Tori Sutera. Moments later in the second quarter, Van Tassel would return the favor and assist a goal scored by Sutera to give Montclair State a 2-0 lead before the end of the first half.

To start the second half, Vassar came out with a higher sense of urgency and shot five times while also attempting six corners in the third quarter. They would be held scoreless due to senior goalkeeper Lauren Pickul saving two shots on goal in the third.

Sutera would score her second goal 45 seconds into the third quarter, assisted by sophomore midfielder Gab Maisto. Maisto scored the fourth and final point of the match to give Montclair State a 4-0 lead in the third. The Red Hawks ended up defeating Vassar in a blowout win.

Their next match will be a home game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 against Muhlenberg College at Sprague Field.