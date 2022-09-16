News

Montclair State Hosts A Day of Service in Remembrance of 9/11

Published September 16, 2022
The Montclarion
Faculty specialists from the Global Center on Human Trafficking at Montclair State talk to volunteering students about their experience as victims of human trafficking. Michelle Coneo | The Montclarion

On Saturday, Sept. 10, a moment of silence inaugurated a day of service in remembrance of the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Center for Community Engagement at Montclair State University organized a ceremony and day of service to commemorate the attacks. The event took place in the ballrooms of the Student Center, where clips of newscasts and testimonials were shown to the over 200 attendees. Among them, students, faculty members, clubs and groups of Greek life came out to volunteer.

Michelle Coneo | The Montclarion

During the event, Montclair State President Jonathan Koppell shared a few words on the impact this tragic attack has had on the country, even 21 years later.

Koppell also extended words of encouragement to those who volunteered to honor the lives that were lost on Sept. 11.

Michelle Coneo | The Montclarion

“We are building a community together and you are dedicating this part of your life to creating a public good,” Koppell said. “That’s what we should remember. We should not remember the violence. We should remember the fact that we recognized our interconnectedness, recognized the need to create public goods.”

After the introduction, the attendees separated into groups that would continue their day of service through blanket making, cards and bracelet designs, as well as the sandwich making that would be donated to shelters like Covenant House, food banks and other non-profit organizations.

Michelle Coneo | The Montclarion

The Assistant Director of the Center for Community Engagement, Krystal Woolston, believes days of service such as this can be the small change needed in the wide community surrounding Montclair State.

Michelle Coneo | The Montclarion

“I think we’ve gotten away from those ideas of really caring about each other, caring about a community,” Woolston said. “But I think days like these, some of the services we do on an ongoing basis, provide that opportunity to really create care for each other.”

Michelle Coneo | The Montclarion

Members of the university’s staff such as Preya Sanasie, assistant director of building services, who was working in Blanton Hall during the fall of the twin towers, she makes sure to support events in the remembrance of 9/11.

Michelle Coneo | The Montclarion

Sanasie has made it a tradition to bring her grandchildren to the events on campus every year.

Michelle Coneo | The Montclarion

“It was a very sad day, there was a TV where you could see it actually happening,” Sanasie said. “It was a quiet day on campus, it was a shock to everybody.”

