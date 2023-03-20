Basketball

PHOTO ESSAY: Men’s Basketball Gets NCAA Run Cut Short Against Hamilton

Published March 20, 2023
Senior forward Steve Breeman, head coach Justin Potts and senior guard Keyon Pryce (from left to right) sit down for a postgame press conference.

All the way down in Maryland at Johns Hopkins University, the Montclair State University men’s basketball team was set to begin their run in the 2023 NCAA Division III Tournament against a great team, the Hamilton College Continentals.

The Red Hawks stand together for the national anthem.

Head coach Justin Potts speaks with the team during a shootaround.

Senior guard Greg Eck goes up for a corner three-pointer with a defender trailing in front of him.

In the first half, you couldn’t ask for more of an offensive spectacle from both teams. Each team ended the half with an over 60% field goal rate and over 40% from beyond the arc. Senior guard Keyon Pryce was flying down the lane early on, and no Continental player was able to stop him.

Senior guard Keyon Pryce takes the ball down with the live stream of the game behind him.

Junior guard Kieran Flanagan daps up senior guard Keyon Pryce after a play.

Even with the number of points Montclair State was able to put up, Hamilton would respond after almost every possession and would end the first half with a slight advantage up three.

Head coach Justin Potts looks ahead at his team during a shootaround.

Freshman guard Samar Abdullah drives on a Hamilton defender.

Going into the second half, the start of it felt like the first half played on a loop. Both sides could not miss no matter where the ball was shot from the floor, and the game looked destined for a classic finish. Unfortunately for the Red Hawks, the Continentals went on a 7-0 run, giving them a sizable lead for the rest of the game.

Sophomore guard Kyree Henry hypes up the team during a shootaround.

Because of that run and the Red Hawks going cold later in the second half, shooting below 45% from the floor and exactly 30% from beyond the arc, the Continentals would win by nine and move on to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

But everyone knows that the men’s basketball team will be back with a vengeance next season, ready to build off the success of this season.

