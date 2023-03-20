Homepage Latest Stories

PHOTO ESSAY: Women's Lacrosse Loses Home Opener Against Misericordia

Published March 20, 2023
Sophomore attacker Chelsea Stack and a teammate celebrate a goal. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

After a tough road trip to start the season for the Montclair State University women’s lacrosse team, with them allowing over 60 goals and only scoring 25 goals, the squad had their first game at home for the season. And with Misericordia University on a three-game losing streak prior to this matchup, this game looked to be a good chance for the Red Hawks to find their footing again.

The women's lacrosse team put out their starting lineups before the game. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Senior defender Kaitlin Zazzaro daps up one of the opposing coaches before the game. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Freshman goalkeeper Joey Grotkopf makes a save from a Misericordia shot attempt. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

To start off the game, the Cougars started red hot, taking a 5-1 lead to start the first quarter, but the Red Hawks did not back down. They eventually tied it at five in the second quarter, with three of those goals solely coming from freshman midfielder Norah Monaghan.

Freshman midfielder Norah Monaghan scores a goal against the Misericordia goalkeeper. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

The Red Hawks pass the ball back and forth during a possession. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Sophomore Ashley Petrosine and two other teammates celebrate a goal. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

After that stretch for Montclair State, Misericordia could not be stopped for the majority of the rest of the game, scoring eight of the next nine goals. Goals did come in again from Monaghan and players like sophomore attacker Chelsea Stack and sophomore midfielder Joelle D’Angelo, but it was not nearly enough to stop the offensive from the Cougars.

A face-off between the two teams ends up with the ball flying in the air. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Freshman defender Danielle de Jesus runs with the ball with a Misericordia defender right behind her. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Freshman midfielder Norah Monaghan looks to pass the ball during a possession. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

The Red Hawks would lose the home opener 16-9, bringing their record down to 1-4 on the season. The team also started last season off with a 1-4 record but was able to even it out at the end of the season. Time will tell if these Red Hawks are able to do the same, and it starts with their next matchup against Morrisville State College at Sprague Field.

