Photo Essay: Men’s Soccer Defeats Rutgers-Camden in NJAC Semifinals

The Montclair State University men’s soccer team defeated the Rutgers-Camden Scarlet Raptors in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) semifinal at the Montclair State Soccer Park on April 10 by a score of 3-2. The high stakes semifinal meant a lot to both teams, from the cheer of the fans to scuffles between players.

Junior defender Daniel Rodriguez opened up the scoring with a header goal off a great pass from freshman defender Osbin Mendez. However, Rutgers-Camden responded with a goal in the 27th minute from junior midfielder Kaito Kitazawa.

Despite giving up their first goal of the entire season, the Red Hawks kept their composure on defense and managed to net two goals in the second half to come away with the victory.

The Red Hawks could not follow this game up with a victory as they lost in the NJAC Championship game to Ramapo College 1-0.