Sports

Photo Essay: Montclair State Men’s Soccer Routes NJCU in First Home Game

By

Published March 21, 2021
A A A Share
The Montclarion
Junior defender Daniel Rodriguez kicks the ball upfield. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

The Montclair State University men’s soccer team took on New Jersey City University (NJCU) on March 16 at Montclair State Soccer Park, their first home game in over a year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic canceling their fall season.

The Red Hawks put on a show for their fans as they routed the Gothic Knights 5-0. Montclair State had five individual players score goals in the game as they took control early and never looked back.

The men’s soccer team’s next two games will be away, and their next home game will be against Ramapo College on March 27.

Junior midfielder Frank Oramas looks to curve the ball into the top corner. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Junior midfielder Frank Oramas looks to curve the ball into the top corner.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Junior midfielder Brent Llewellyn battles it out for possession of the ball. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Junior midfielder Brent Llewellyn battles it out for possession of the ball.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Freshman forward Delvin Nketia passes back to junior goalkeeper Shane Keenan. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Freshman forward Delvin Nketia passes back to junior goalkeeper Shane Keenan.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Freshman defender Osbin Mendez plays the ball into the 18. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Freshman defender Osbin Mendez plays the ball into the 18-yard box.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Freshman forward Jake Stump takes it into opposing half. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Freshman forward Jake Stump takes the ball into the opposing half.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Sophomore forward Mohamed Kossay looks to settle the ball. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Sophomore forward Mohamed Kossay looks to settle the ball.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Junior defender/midfielder Ryan Catalano throws to Brent Llewellynn. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Junior defender/midfielder Ryan Catalano throws to Brent Llewellynn.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Junior defender Daniel Rodriguez heads the ball toward goal. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Junior defender Daniel Rodriguez heads the ball toward goal.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Freshman midfielder/forward Gene Carlo Altamirano passes the ball. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Freshman midfielder/forward Gene Carlo Altamirano passes the ball.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Related Posts

EDITORIAL: It’s Not Why We Do It, But Thank You

EDITORIAL: It’s Not Why We Do It, But Thank You
Rooney / Mar 22
Myles Mitchell-White’s Journey is Bigger Than Basketball

Myles Mitchell-White’s Journey is Bigger Than Basketball
Contino / Mar 21
Join the Conversation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *