Photo Essay: Montclair State Men’s Soccer Routes NJCU in First Home Game

The Montclair State University men’s soccer team took on New Jersey City University (NJCU) on March 16 at Montclair State Soccer Park, their first home game in over a year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic canceling their fall season.

The Red Hawks put on a show for their fans as they routed the Gothic Knights 5-0. Montclair State had five individual players score goals in the game as they took control early and never looked back.

The men’s soccer team’s next two games will be away, and their next home game will be against Ramapo College on March 27.