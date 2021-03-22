Photo Essay: Montclair State Men’s Soccer Routes NJCU in First Home Game

The Montclair State University men’s soccer team took on New Jersey City University (NJCU) on March 16 at Montclair State Soccer Park, their first home game in over a year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic canceling their fall season.
The Red Hawks put on a show for their fans as they routed the Gothic Knights 5-0. Montclair State had five individual players score goals in the game as they took control early and never looked back.
The men’s soccer team’s next two games will be away, and their next home game will be against Ramapo College on March 27.
Junior midfielder Frank Oramas looks to curve the ball into the top corner.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion
Junior midfielder Brent Llewellyn battles it out for possession of the ball.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion
Freshman forward Delvin Nketia passes back to junior goalkeeper Shane Keenan.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion
Freshman defender Osbin Mendez plays the ball into the 18-yard box.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion
Freshman forward Jake Stump takes the ball into the opposing half.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion
Sophomore forward Mohamed Kossay looks to settle the ball.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion
Junior defender/midfielder Ryan Catalano throws to Brent Llewellynn.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion
Junior defender Daniel Rodriguez heads the ball toward goal.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion
Freshman midfielder/forward Gene Carlo Altamirano passes the ball.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion