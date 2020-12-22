PHOTO ESSAY: Montclair State Women’s Rugby Intrasquad Scrimmage

Despite the Montclair State University women’s rugby team not playing in any competitive games this season, they still found a way to make the fall semester a productive one.
The team safely held practices throughout the season in the face of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They culminated the fall semester with an intrasquad scrimmage that showcased some of the team’s best players.
Junior scrumhalf Jadyn Hermanns looks to pass during a warm-up drill before the start of the team’s intrasquad scrimmage.
Corey Annan | The Montclarion
Montclair State women’s rugby players lock arms and share motivational words before the start of their intrasquad scrimmage.
Sophomore prop Ashley Johnson runs past multiple defenders.
Junior flanker and lock Jane Carino attempts to sidestep junior Nisreen Huzien.
Sophomore prop Ashley Johnson is pushed outbounds by a defender.
Junior flanker and lock Jane Carino chases down an opposing player.
Both teams battle over the ball in a scrum, using their feet to knock the ball towards their side.
Freshman Alexis Preis scoops up the ball after a tackle.
