PHOTO ESSAY: Montclair State Women’s Rugby Intrasquad Scrimmage

By

Published December 22, 2020
Senior outside center Maddy Gibson attempts to break multiple tackles. Corey Annan | The Montclarion

Despite the Montclair State University women’s rugby team not playing in any competitive games this season, they still found a way to make the fall semester a productive one.

The team safely held practices throughout the season in the face of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They culminated the fall semester with an intrasquad scrimmage that showcased some of the team’s best players.

Junior scrumhalf Jadyn Hermanns looks to pass during a warm-up drill before the start of the team's intrasquad scrimmage Corey Annan | The Montclarion

Montclair State women's rugby players lock arms and share motivational words before the start of their intra-squad scrimmage. Corey Annan | The Montclarion

Sophomore prop Ashley Johnson runs past multiple defenders. Corey Annan | The Montclarion

Junior flanker/lock Jane Carino attempts to sidestep Nisreen Huzien. Corey Annan | The Montclarion

Sophomore prop Ashley Johnson is pushed outbounds by a defender. Corey Annan | The Montclarion

Junior flanker/lock Jane Carino chases down an opposing player. Corey Annan | The Montclarion

Both teams battle over the ball in a scrum, using their feet to knock the ball towards their side/

Freshman Alexis Preis scoops up the ball after a tackle. Corey Annan | The Montclarion

