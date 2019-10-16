Women’s Soccer Shuts out Ramapo in Their Fourth Straight Meeting

Montclair State University women’s soccer continues their history of dominance over the Ramapo College Roadrunners as they won 8-0 on Saturday, making their collective 28-game record against Ramapo 24-0-4.

With the latest shutout, Montclair State has yet to let up a goal in their last four games together. The Red Hawks move to 8-4-2 on the season while still being undefeated in conference play.

Head coach for the Red Hawks, Patrick Naughter, is in his 10th season as head coach and feels like this is one of his best teams.

“A bunch of kids are playing well, I think we are a really deep group,” Naughter said. “Even today we are getting goals scored and contributions from everybody.”

A huge contribution against Ramapo on Saturday was the Red Hawks’ defense. The backline only allowed the Roadrunners to get three shots on goal all game, making it an easy day for junior goalkeepers Phoebe Bledsoe and Nicole Carbone, who split playing time.

The first half got off to a quick start after Montclair State kept the ball on the offensive for 14 straight minutes. With the ball itching to get in the back of the net, freshman defender Samantha Senatore scored at the 14:46 minute off an assist from freshman forward Tori Rolls. Less than a minute and a half later, Rolls would connect with Senatore for the second score of the game.

The Red Hawks did not stop there as just 40 seconds after the second goal, senior forward Emily Beenders scored her third goal of the season, giving Montclair State the early 3-0 lead.

It did not help Ramapo that they had four fouls in the first 20 minutes. Montclair State would have 10 shots on goal in the first half while only letting Ramapo get one shot off.

The second half started just as quickly as the first as Rolls scored in the first two minutes. The goal was assisted by Beenders, but Beenders was not done there as she struck in her final goal of the day to give Montclair State a 5-0 lead in minute 55 of gameplay.

Both Rolls and Beenders had a hand in each of Montclair State’s first five goals of the game. Beenders is a senior team captain who has helped propel the young players all season long.

At minute 66, sophomore midfielder Lindsay Bathmann scored her second goal of the season which was assisted by freshman defender Gabby D’Emlio. D’Emlio was not done there as she struck the ball into the back of the net to give the Red Hawks a 7-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, junior forward Kaitlyn Scrivanich scored on a penalty kick which ended the scoring for Montclair State as they finished with a season-high of eight goals.

All players contributed to the outcome as the bench was subbed in for the starters early.

Naughter emphasizes the team’s ability to lead and respect one another as a driving force to their success.

“There’s been a lot of leadership and they are just a great group of kids,” Naughter said.



The Red Hawks also kept the momentum into the following Monday by defeating the College of Staten Island 3-0, helping them stay on the winning track.