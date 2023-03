They grow in the unlikeliest

of places where a rainstorm

seems to have ravaged

every inch of the garden

Under the ruins of

demolished leaves

the tiniest of sprouts flourish

into a thicket of inflorescence

New florets rise afresh from the nadir

prancing their way out of previously

fallow earth toward the warmth

of the sun’s gilded rays

Newborn petals reflect

the rainbow’s iridescence

as memories of the brutal storm

drift distant into the clouds above