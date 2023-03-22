The Kingslayer

I am the exile son, hollow body yet filled with purpose.
Remember me?
Reincarnated to fill the void,
Like gold filling in a broken dish.
The same gold that you wore on your ego-inflated head
You may have made the crown,
But royalty looks better on me.
I was a soda can opened for too long
After being with you my entire existence
The life lingered til it was lost
For years, I was searching for it,
But life left me so far that I couldn’t find the last traces.
Death captured me and I laughed at its face,
Laughing at the thought of this moment.
The glee I feel, the fizz finally finding its way back inside my corpse.
All those years searching for what was right in front of me.
The king who ruined me.
And now, I ruin the king.