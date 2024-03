Almost magic

I’ve seen you

Set calm waters on fire

Smoke and mirrors through

Printer paper and poetry

I raise my white flag

The mold making

Yours look green

From afar

I’ve misread them yet again

I’ll disentangle

From this

Intruder’s hand

And escape the palaver

That is you

Your ghost outshines you

I know

But oh

What a lovely decoy

You are