Tap Tap Tap

Tap

Tap tap tap.

That’s my world

when I write.

When stories

fall from my fingers.

When a world wants life

and characters want to live there.

Tap.

Tap tap tap.

Tap.

Tap tap tap.

The keyboard must hate me.

It must want me to stop.

I can’t.

The story

doesn’t want me to.

It’s not done.

The characters

are not whole.

Not done growing.

Tap.

Tap tap tap.

Tap.

Tap tap tap.

The device is screaming.

It asks for a break.

The voices speak to themselves.

I don’t allow them

to speak to me.

They interrupt the story

and we can’t do that.

It’ll take too long to return.

Tap.

Tap tap tap.

Tap.

Tap tap tap.

I’m slowing down.

I can’t write anymore.

The characters want a break

and the story needs time away.

Tap.

Tap tap tap.

Tap.

Tap tap tap.

The keyboard has stopped working.

We pushed too hard.

No matter.

There are other ways

for the story to come to life.