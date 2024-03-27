Tap Tap Tap
Tap
Tap tap tap.
That’s my world
when I write.
When stories
fall from my fingers.
When a world wants life
and characters want to live there.
Tap.
Tap tap tap.
Tap.
Tap tap tap.
The keyboard must hate me.
It must want me to stop.
I can’t.
The story
doesn’t want me to.
It’s not done.
The characters
are not whole.
Not done growing.
Tap.
Tap tap tap.
Tap.
Tap tap tap.
The device is screaming.
It asks for a break.
The voices speak to themselves.
I don’t allow them
to speak to me.
They interrupt the story
and we can’t do that.
It’ll take too long to return.
Tap.
Tap tap tap.
Tap.
Tap tap tap.
I’m slowing down.
I can’t write anymore.
The characters want a break
and the story needs time away.
Tap.
Tap tap tap.
Tap.
Tap tap tap.
The keyboard has stopped working.
We pushed too hard.
No matter.
There are other ways
for the story to come to life.