The seven dollar mirror from Walmart is not helping my day start off right.

It warps and changes my body

My head looks long and my hips stick out too much

I turn from my distorted reflection to my stomach I grasp the soft layer of fat and skin that protects my insides. I know it is there for a reason but that reason evades me when I criticize it so.

I always regret these mirror sessions once I’m done I know they aren’t constructive and don’t help anything

However, I can’t help but think my stomach is too squishy, my thighs too dimpled, my skin too coarse, my knees too bruised, my hair too greasy, my glasses too crooked, my butt too big, my boobs don’t match, my thumbs picked to bits, my –

The seven dollar mirror from Walmart is not helping