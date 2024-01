Our world was

Small and annihilated

In an instant

Though our streets narrow

I thought they went

Both ways

Narrow streets and street lights off

You’d hang land-

Lines on my crucifixes

And laugh

At the trees

Reciprocating my love

Jesting at the Muse’s muse

Though another may have

Dominion over the birds

The rubble of this world is

Mine and mine alone

Unlike you

Now to pick

Up this charred heart

And get to rebuilding