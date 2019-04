As the smell of freshly cooked burgers filled the air in the Student Center Quad, Montclair State University students participated in the annual Battle of the Chefs. Three teams competed in the competition with the green team winning first place for the best and juiciest burgers.

Click here to read the full story!

Written by Adrian Maldonado

Video by Adrian Maldonado, Mackenzie Robertson, Annabel Reyes, Teresa Gomez and Alyssa Krause