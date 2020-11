Montclair NewsLab’s coverage on the 2020 Election: New Jersey possesses the most Superfund sites nationwide, and with the rising rate of global warming and the hazards of climate change, Superfund sites have already been affected in the past and will continue to be affected. The main concern is the spreading of toxic chemicals to surrounding areas, during events like natural disasters, as many sites have not yet completed their remediation plans.

By Kaya Maciak