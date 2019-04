Paolo Punay is a senior at Montclair State University and is a BFA studio major with a concentration in painting. Through his exploration of his own culture, Punay grasps for what it means to be Filipino and uses fashion as a social statement. He spoke with The Montclarion contributing writer Soraya Mitta about his exploration of his own country’s heritage.

Written by Soraya Mitta

Video by Annabel Reyes

