FocusImmigration: Student Athlete Profile: Axel Urgiles

Video by Janice Wong

Axel Urgiles never really had a passion for wrestling until he came to America. Being from Ecuador, he and his siblings would throw around a ball and play catch outside. When he arrived here, his parents decided it would be a unique idea to play football because it was an “American thing.” They suggested soccer as well. This didn’t go well for Axel. He constantly had to hide that he was going to wrestling practice.

When his parents found out, his mom wasn’t too happy about his choice. Regardless of what his parents thought, his teammates and coaches have always been very supportive. As president of the Montclair State University club wrestling team, his love for the sport continues.