Video by Colin Mulligan

Sam “London” Allington is a sophomore soccer player at Montclair State University. He is from South London, United Kingdom and came to Montclair State because he was inspired by his mom to attend school in the United States. Last season, he was sidelined due to a medical condition but remained a part of the team as a manager. His expertise in soccer and style of play opened the team’s eyes to a different way of thinking about soccer tactically.