Transferring sophomore year from Nicols College to Montclair State University was not what Robert Martinez was initially excited about. Many years later it turns out this would be one of the best decision’s he has ever made.

Robert Martinez is currently head coach the Montclair State men’s ice hockey team, and would not it want it any other way.

Written by Samantha Impaglia

Video by Kirk Coronacion and Annabel Reyes