Mike Natoli is a senior television and digital media major at Montclair State University. His passion for visual storytelling has inspired him to release an eight episode series titled, “Mojave Blues,” which is based on the “Fallout New Vegas” video game universe. He spoke with Montclarion Video Editor Annabel Reyes about his success and creative process.

Click here to read the full story!

Written by Annabel Reyes

Video by Annabel Reyes