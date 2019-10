Nia Dubourg is a junior majoring in theater studies at Montclair State University. She will appear in the student-run on-campus production of “Really, Really” the weekend of Oct. 25-27. She sat down with The Montclarion entertainment editor Thomas Neira to discuss her love for acting and her upcoming play.

Click here to read the full story!

Written by Thomas Neira

Video by Annabel Reyes

Edited by Brielle E. Wyka