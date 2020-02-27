Student Artist Profile: Stephanie and Dane Mautone (video)

Stephanie Mautone is a senior communication and media arts major. This past summer, she landed a spot on Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice” with her twin brother, Dane. They joined John Legend’s team as the first duo he has ever coached for the battle rounds. Stephanie and Dane sat down with The Montclarion Video Editor Annabel Reyes to talk about their experience, YouTube success and personal journeys.

Written by Annabel Reyes

Video by Annabel Reyes, Brielle E. Wyka, and Kristoffer Fernandes