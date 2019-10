Yael Yonah is a junior field hockey player at Montclair State University. Yonah was the youngest member to be chosen to be apart of Team USA open field hockey team for Maccabiah Games, a multi-sport event held in Israel. Her international success has earned her a spot on the field and has allowed her to be a leader for her team this year.

Click here to read the full story!

Article by Corey Annan

Video by Annabel Reyes