Senior communication and media arts major, Tre Cameron, always walks to class with a cup holder clipped onto his backpack like a keychain. This cup holder, formally named the “Cup Holster,” clips onto any desk or table, avoiding spills and maximizing workspace. Cameron spoke with The Montclarion Video Editor Annabel Reyes about his cup holster business and his future ventures.

Article and Video by Annabel Reyes