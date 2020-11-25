Casey’s COVID-cation: The Final Blog

This is a sad day; the end of an era, if you will. This is the end of my COVID-cation blogging. I am finally out of my quarantine dorm and back in my old one.

This experience has felt like years and days at the same time. My coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation had its ups-and-downs, much like anything in life. I would say the downs definitely outweighed the positives, but that is how these situations tend to go.

I think I learned a lot about myself and about others along the way. I learned that I am capable of overcoming obstacles, which friends will be there for me in tough times and of the kindness of Montclair State University’s staff.

I had class until around 5 p.m. today, which meant that I could not move out until afterward. My roommate moved out this morning at 11 a.m., so I had to do a lot of the moving by myself.

Today was hard for me. I read my play in class today, which was stressful. I am not a playwright, which was proved today during the in-class critique. I have to make revisions for it, but this did not put me in the best of moods.

Then I saw that spring break was canceled; I think this news hurt me the most. I usually see my grandparents in Florida during spring break. They moved down to Naples, Florida, and this is the only time of year I get to see them.

And now, I cannot.

All of this on top of the move had me pretty stressed out today, and I think moving out made it a tad worse.

Unfortunately, service assistants and resident assistants were unable to help me with my move. I suppose I understand the safety logic behind it, but boy did it make my life more difficult. It took me about an hour and a half to move everything back into my old dorm.

The only thing I got help with was Wicket’s cage. You may remember that I cannot lift it by myself, so I got my friend, Kyle Cashin, to help me move it back.

I threw my sheets from my bed in the laundry, just in case, and got everything put away and situated. It is good to be back, though I must admit it is a bit melancholy being alone in the old apartment.

I do not even have Wicket with me anymore. I did not want him to have to go back and forth since Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so I left him at home. This means that I am completely and utterly alone until Wednesday.

I do not want to finish my COVID-cation blogs off on a sour note. That would not be fair to all of you, who stuck by me and read my blogs as I faced this challenge. So, I suppose I can leave you on a happier note.

I plan to use tonight to relax. It will be a stress-free, fun time. I will have some pizza delivered and I will watch a movie. That is my happy place.

Speaking of my happy place, I am going to miss this happy place. I really enjoyed writing to you guys. If you are interested, I have a blog that you guys can check out about books. I plan on starting it soon, since I am now COVID-19 free, so take a look!

This is Casey, over and out. Stay cool.