Casey’s COVID-cation: Blogs 11-14

I’m Casey and I just beat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

After having been stuck in campus-isolation for about a week, I have just graduated to campus-quarantine. I still need to keep myself sane until I can go home for Thanksgiving, but on the bright side, I do get to experience this quarantine for you so that you can be up to date on protocol, without having to get the virus yourself.

I seem to be procrastinating on these blogs as my writing opportunity runs out. I suppose it has something to do with the melancholy nature of it all. This is my second to last blog and we can save all of the mushy stuff for the next one.

I am sure you all want to hear about my weekend. I lumped the weekend together because not much has been happening to update you all on.

I went home on Thursday night. It was an impromptu decision, but I was so lonely on campus. I needed some cuddles from my dogs and some human connection.

Before I went home, I had a wonderful surprise! Ruth Kunstadter made me some potato soup and delivered it to my dorm. I have never been so grateful. It was absolutely delicious!

At home, my dog, Kona, was beyond happy to see me. I am her favorite human, I think. I have to tell you, nothing cures the blues better than a snuggle from Kona.

The next day, I took my sister Emma to get a book. She is a big reader, just like her big sister. I am happy I can be such a good influence. She is into Harry Potter now, so I introduced her to “The Immortal Secrets of Nicholas Flamel.”

I recommend it highly, if you like young adult literature.

Saturday was my cousin’s baptism. I am an atheist, but it was important to my family that I went. The church was rented out, so it was just my family in a socially distanced space. My stepfather, Phil, became the godfather. It was nice to see him so proud.

Yesterday was a family photo day. I have not done one of these in about four years. These things seem to make my dad happy though, so I was honored to be a part of it.

The photos were outside and socially distanced from the photographer. My youngest brother would not smile for the photos unless we tickled him. I guess that is how four-year-olds are.

I did a lot of cleaning out of my room yesterday as well. You see, my little sister is taking my room and I am taking my older sister’s room. Moving is annoying, for sure, but I know I will enjoy having a bigger room.

While we are on the topic of moving, I am likely going to be able to move back into my own dorm today. My roommate will be gone, so I will still be alone, but this will mark the end of my blog series.

I will not have any tears over that until tomorrow. Stay cool, everyone!