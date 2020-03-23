Film Releases Delayed in Response to the New Coronavirus

The new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has affected many aspects of daily life, and has recently impacted the film industry. Many big films that were set to release this spring and early summer have postponed their release dates, while other films in production have halted.

The next installment in the James Bond franchise, “No Time to Die,” was originally set to release in the United Kingdom on April 2, with further international releases to follow. The film’s release has been pushed back to Nov. 25, in order to capitalize on the early holiday blockbuster season.

Other highly anticipated blockbuster sequels have also seen their releases delayed.

John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” was originally going to be released in theaters on March 18, but Paramount Pictures has announced in a statement that they will be postponing its release. The ninth “Fast and Furious” film has also been postponed by nearly a year, with its new release date moving from May 22, 2020, to April 2, 2021.

Media conglomerate Disney has also taken a hit as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. The studio announced that it’s delaying the release of the upcoming live-action version of “Mulan,” and has yet to announce a new date.

Two other future live-action remakes have been put on hold, including “Cinderella” which is set to star Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, and “The Little Mermaid,” which was to begin production in the coming weeks. Both films are scheduled for releases next year.

Marvel projects have also taken a hit. The theatrical release of “Black Widow” has been delayed, along with the production of other Marvel works such as the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and the upcoming Disney+ shows “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “WandaVision.” These delays could prove especially damaging as these releases are supposed to kick off Marvel’s next set of movies and television programming, known as “Phase Four.”

The new coronavirus, a respiratory illness, has also affected some recognizable movie stars. Esteemed film actor Tom Hanks announced through Instagram that he and his wife, film actress Rita Wilson, had contracted COVID-19 while shooting a film in Australia.

British film actor Idris Elba also announced that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. The three actors have since taken to social media to let their followers know that they are slowly recovering and to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

As more measures are taken to fight the new coronavirus, it will be interesting to see the continuing toll it will take on the film industry and how the industry will recover once movie theaters reopen again.