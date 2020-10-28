Get Your Halloween Scares In With These Spooky Video Games

Halloween fanatics are missing out on their tricks and treats this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and as one myself, I find this unacceptable. Check out some of these horror games to help fill the haunted house sized hole in your heart:

DreadOut (2014)

Those brave enough to play a solo game can log onto Steam and grab “DreadOut,” a 2014 game from Indonesian developer, Digital Happiness.

Playing as Linda, gamers navigate an abandoned town in Indonesia in search of answers about where her classmates have gone. The game is not that simple, as entities are thriving in Linda’s new arena, seeking to hurt her both mentally and psychologically. What is your only defense mechanism? A cellphone.

Jump-scares are not the only trick that “DreadOut” has to offer. With disheveled rooms and close corners, the atmosphere is well set, locking you in an eerie frame of mind. Using the environment and well placed enemies to their advantage, you will never feel truly safe.

Filled with fear, players must juggle puzzles and ghosts in isolation. As the game suggests to those playing for a while, you should consider taking breaks. “DreadOut” does not go easy on you.

Keeping its age in mind, expect a little bit of lag. Be sure to have a keen eye, take lots of pictures on the cellphone and be ready for some otherworldly puzzles. Fans of “Silent Hill” and “Resident Evil” should find this game quite enjoyable.

Creepy Tales (2020)

Inspired by the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, “Creepy Tales” hosts bloodthirsty monsters that hunt gamers down as they traverse this dim and dark side-scroller game. Due to the “very positive” reviews on Steam, Deqaf Studio is currently working on a sequel.

“Creepy Tales” does not wait long to put you in danger. After a short introduction to the controls, you follow your friend right into your first enemy and puzzle. The game snowballs from here, having you explore the forest in search of your friend, with new threats at every turn.

Those who are patient may just be able to survive the forest. Some puzzles take a lot of time and deaths to solve. Due to the atmosphere set by beautiful art, it makes the time worth it.

“Creepy Tales” is the perfect game for casual creepiness and puzzle masters. If you decide to pick up this game, expect to be challenged, but be sure to take in the scenery with each passing level.

Phasmophobia (2020)

Those who think playing with friends is the safer choice have not played “Phasmophobia.” Ghosts in the game do not always respect the buddy system, as some will completely ignore you until you are alone, while others force you to separate. With the ability to play with up to four players, developer Kinetic Games’ debut game makes them one to play.

Fans of “Ghost Adventures,” a show about a traveling ghost hunting team, will know exactly what to expect when playing this game. Using equipment such as an electromagnetic field detector, a spirit box and a crucifix, you and your team visit different locations trying to find what is lurking within it.

Using sounds and obscurity, “Phasmophobia” triggers fight or flight mode as soon as players enter the building. Armed with cameras and sensors that each team must strategically place, these attributes give off an unnerving feeling.

By the time you are ready to speak to the ghost, you will already want to leave. When it is finally time to talk to it, make sure there is a place to hide nearby.

Running into issues such as not being able to hear your teammates can be solved by going to the game properties in Steam and verifying the integrity of the game files. Other than that, sit back and enjoy spending time with friends as they scream at the sights and sounds of ghosts.

Resident Evil 2 (2019)

This list was never going to make it without a zombie game. Those familiar with the “Resident Evil” franchise will know that these games are much more than that; the presence of zombies is accompanied by corrupt companies and the mystery of how the virus came to be.

In Capcom’s “Resident Evil 2,” players have the choice to play as Jill Valentine or Leon S. Kennedy, each with unique experiences.

The game keeps most of its signature mechanics, such as mixing different herbs for healing and a limited inventory. Even more so, “Resident Evil 2” keeps the franchise’s puzzles. In contrast to the previous games mentioned, these puzzles require more exploration and backtracking than most.

With an array of different zombie types, be prepared to fight with different weapons and tactics. These keep the game entertaining and the players on their toes. Be careful as the zombies will pop up all around the Raccoon City Police Station where the characters take refuge.

“Resident Evil” is a great choice for casual gamers and those looking for a new series to add to their gaming library.

While Halloween and horror fans patiently wait for events and movie theaters to open back up, these games serve as the perfect alternative.