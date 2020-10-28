What to Stream This Halloween

With Halloween being on a Saturday this year, the long-held anticipation of having it be the spookiest time of the year only seems to mock us now. Luckily, these Halloween movie picks are just what you need to get into that spooky spirit.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

This kitschy, raunchy horror musical finds two newlyweds seeking shelter from a storm in a creepy castle, populated by free-spirited residents. Even if musicals are not your thing, you will find yourself singing along to the iconic soundtrack. Also, if you have never done the “Time Warp” before, make this the year you try it. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Who doesn’t want to see a former Disney star play a role in a serial killer movie? Ross Lynch’s performance as a teenage Jeffrey Dahmer is truly chilling, without being overblown. Based on Derf Backderf’s graphic novel, “My Friend Dahmer” is a firsthand account of someone who knew the now-infamous killer as an oddball and high school classmate. It is available to stream on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Trollhunter (2011)

This Norwegian found-footage “mockumentary” follows three college students seeking out a reclusive man who they suspect is a poacher. When they follow him into the dark woods, their curiosity pushes them a little too close to the truth. “Trollhunter” is available on Amazon Prime Video and is free on YouTube.

Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2011)

Two good-natured hillbillies on vacation in their run-down cabin are besieged by privileged college kids. A hilarious, bloody comedy of errors that flips the tired “psycho redneck” trope on its head, “Tucker and Dale vs Evil” is one of my personal favorite horror parodies. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Re-Animator (1985)

A medical student’s creepy new roommate may have an answer to a terrifying question: what if death is not the end? Based on an H. P. Lovecraft story, this grotesque film will leave you disgusted if not satisfied. “Re-Animator” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Ritual (2017)

What could go wrong on a hike through the wilderness after the traumatic death of a friend? You can watch this wonderfully tense, atmospheric movie to find out. At this point in the list, you might be convinced that going into the woods is a bad idea. “The Ritual” is currently available on Netflix.

Poltergeist (1982)

A family settling into their new home is plagued by supernatural forces. It is a plot that has been beaten to death already, but only few films do it better than the original “Poltergeist.” For some extra creepiness, you can read up on the alleged curse that is tied to this movie and its successors. The film is now available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

I genuinely do not know what I can say about this movie that is not already in the title. It is a cult classic and one of the finest, most absurd examples of 80s B-movie zaniness. If you are not already afraid of clowns, you probably will be afterward. “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” is free on YouTube and is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)

Local kids team up to battle vampires who are invading their Bronx neighborhood in this nostalgic, horror-comedy film; as if gentrifications were not scary enough. Say what you will about Netflix originals, but you must admit that they consistently feature insanely talented child actors. “Vampires vs. the Bronx” is available on Netflix.

Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)

The leather-clad Cenobites have more sights to show you in this nightmarish second installment of Clive Barker’s iconic film series. Kirsty Cotton, our returning heroine, is confined to a mental hospital that is haunted by demons and dead family members. You do not need to have watched the first “Hellraiser” film to enjoy “Hellbound: Hellraiser II” but it is certainly worth your time as well. The film is currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Nothing could possibly be scarier than the timeline we are currently living in, but these films come pretty close. Whatever your plans are this All Hallows’ Eve, stay spooky and stay safe. Happy Halloween!