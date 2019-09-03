‘Mine’ artist, Bazzi, brings ‘The Cosmic Tour’ to Wellmont Theater

Breakthrough pop/R&B artist, Bazzi, will be bringing his first headlining tour, “The Cosmic Tour,” to the Wellmont Theater on Friday, July 27. Bazzi, whose full name is Andrew Bazzi, is currently living a dream come true.

The songwriter from Dearborn, Michigan, went from being unknown to having his hit single, “Mine,” become one of Taylor Swift’s favorite songs, and it does not stop there. Bazzi opened for ex-Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello, on the North American leg of her “Never Be The Same” tour. He recently announced via Instagram that he will be joining one of his biggest musical influences, Justin Timberlake, on the European leg of his Man of the Woods” tour. It is needless to say that life has been great for Bazzi, who earlier in the year released his debut album, “COSMIC”— a name that comes from his fascination with space.

This lifestyle is definitely new to Bazzi, a former Vine celebrity, who in a recent phone interview with The Chicago Tribune says, “This last six months have been absolutely insane.”

Bazzi, 20, has only been known to the public for a couple of months but is already making the lineup to some of the world’s most popular music festivals, one being Lollapalooza, which he is scheduled to play in August.

Bazzi, who is Lebanese-American, is currently on his “The Cosmic Tour,” which makes stops in numerous states across the U.S. before culminating in Chicago on Aug. 9.

The road to this moment in Bazzi’s career started much like other pop artists of this generation: through YouTube. Similar to artists like Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara and his friend Shawn Mendes, Bazzi started out posting videos of himself performing covers of popular songs. Not long after, Bazzi would get his big break with “Mine,” which was released last fall. Part of the success of “Mine” was its run as a viral meme on Snapchat paired with filters and heart-eyed emojis.

Continuing to top the charts, make festival lineups and going on tour with today’s biggest artists are what follows as Bazzi hits the road for his first headlining tour. Bazzi blew up quickly and at such a young age, one can only imagine that he’ll grow into a bigger star, so catch Bazzi at the Wellmont Theater for an intimate show while you still can.

Bazzi will bring “The Cosmic Tour” to the Wellmont Theater on Friday, July 27. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster as well as the Wellmont Theater box office, located at 5 Seymour St., Montclair, New Jersey. Tickets range from $25 to $45.

https://wellmonttheater.com/shows/bazzi-the-cosmic-tour/