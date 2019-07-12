Montclair State’s Dance Team to Hold Annual Fundraiser at Bar Anticipation

As part of their annual fundraiser, the Montclair State Dance Team (MSDT) is bringing their moves to Bar Anticipation in Lake Como, New York.

This is the third year the team will be raising money for the National Dance Alliance (NDA) College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida. Each year they travel to compete against teams from across the country. In 2018, they won a national title in the Division III Team Performance category.

“The fundraiser provides MSDT opportunities to perform and gather donations through dancing,” Stephanie Issacson, the team’s assistant coach, said.

Attendees can donate $5 or more and receive a wristband. The wristband will allow them to receive happy hour prices, drink specials and take advantage of the two hour food buffet that will be there.

“The food buffet is a perk,” Issacson said. “Guests who donate to the team have access to it during the event.”

The team will also show off their moves and perform on stage during the fundraiser.

“This is the team’s first performance together in the new season,” Gabrielle Pandolfo, MSDT president and captain, said. “I’m excited for everyone and the alumni to see how hard the team is going to work this year to bring home another title.”

MSDT’s annual fundraiser will run from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12. Wristbands can be bought at Bar Anticipation. The fundraiser is intended for those 21 and older.