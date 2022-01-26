Montclair State Players Spring Back Into Action This Semester

Every semester, the Montclair State University Players put on a slate of plays. These include musicals, comedies, dramas and improv shows. This spring will be no different, as the talented group has big plans for performances throughout the semester.

The semester will start off with the first of two rounds of Montclair Improv League and Friends (M.I.L.F.). A workshop will be held on Jan. 26, followed by auditions on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28. Callbacks will be on Jan. 29. The show, “M.I.L.F. Night Live,” will be held on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. in University Hall 1020. Admission will be free.

The next M.I.L.F. workshop will take place on Feb. 21, and auditions will take place between Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Callbacks will be on Feb. 24. The second show will be held on April 1 and April 2. Its theme will be chosen by the Players’ general body. It will also be held in University Hall 1020 at 8 p.m., for free.

The Players will put on “ABBA in Concert,” a cabaret show set mainly to the songs of the Swedish pop group. It will be directed by Maggie Aube, a junior theatre studies major. A longtime fan of ABBA, she thought it would be fun to unofficially tie in with their new album.

Aube also felt the need for some positivity in these times.

“I think the world right now needs some uplifting and just generally fun pieces to take everyone’s mind off of the stress and sorrow of the outside world,” Aube said. “I think this just gives a nice moment for people to come and dance and just be happy.”

“ABBA in Concert” takes place on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. It will be held in the Student Center Ballroom A with free admission.

Next, a dance show will be put on by the Players. This semester, Tina Petrillo, a senior communication studies major, will be directing a show inspired by “The Matrix.”

Petrillo came up with “The Matrix” theme after listening to the song “Spy?” by WHOKILLEDXIX.

“I decided to make a show based around [the song], and with [“The Matrix Resurrections”] coming out, I figured it’d be a really cool event to have,” Petrillo said.

Auditions for the dance show will be held on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, with callbacks on Feb. 2. The show will be on March 18 and March 19 at 8 p.m., and on March 20 at 3 p.m. in the Red Hawk Nest. Tickets will be available for purchase on Eventbrite for $5.

Players will also put on “The Crucible” as their play. Written by Arthur Miller, it is a fictionalization of the Salem Witch Trials. Director and audition information will be announced soon. The show will be on March 25 and March 26 at 8 p.m., and March 27 at 3 p.m. in the Red Hawk Nest with tickets to be available for purchase on Eventbrite for $5.

Scheduled for April 8 and April 9 in the Red Hawk Nest is the One-Act Festival, making a triumphant return after previously being canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Student writers will be encouraged to submit short plays to be performed. More information will be released soon.

The semester will finish off with “Grease,” the classic musical with a story of a good girl and a greaser whose summer love is challenged when they end up attending the same high school. Director and audition information will be announced soon. The musical will be performed in the Red Hawk Nest on April 22 at 8 p.m., April 23 at 3 p.m and 8 p.m. and April 24 at 3 p.m.

The group’s president, JC DeMaria, a third-year political science major, is most looking forward to implementing new technology this semester.

“We have a whole bunch of new lighting and sound equipment that I’m excited to put to use in this season’s shows,” DeMaria said.

As president, DeMaria likes interacting with as many members of the group as possible and is excited to do so with this semester’s productions.

“I love being able to produce as many shows as we do, and getting to really interact with everyone and get on the same level as everyone within our organization,” DeMaria said.

The first Montclair State Players meeting of the semester will be held on Zoom on Jan. 31.