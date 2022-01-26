PHOTO ESSAY: Men’s and Women’s Basketball Sweeps TCNJ

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams here at Montclair State University have been on a roll as of late, with both teams recording huge conference victories on Jan. 22.
The men’s basketball team took advantage of their hot shooting from downtown in the second half (7-19, 36%) to take down The College Of New Jersey (TCNJ), 71-53. Freshman guard Mike Jackson led his squad with 18 points, a season-best for him.
Freshman guard Mike Jackson attempts a crafty layup over a defender.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion
The women’s basketball team followed up with a 53-39 victory over the TCNJ Lions with junior guard Nickie Carter leading the way with 19 points and freshman forward Olivia Vero recording five blocks in a breakout performance.
Junior guard Nickie Carter and sophomore guard Kendall Hodges celebrate a big play.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion
Senior forward Kelly Smith hugs freshman forward Olivia Vero after a great performance.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion
The Red Hawks will be back at Panzer Athletic Center against Stockton University this Saturday, with tip-off starting at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.
Tip-off begins during the men’s basketball contest against TCNJ.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion
Sophomore forward Megan Duffy and a TCNJ player battle for a rebound.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion
Sophomore forward/center Francisco Paulino goes up for a shot inside the paint.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion
Left to right: Red Hawk Sports Network interns junior Campbell Donovan, senior Jon Kociban and senior Jack Barteck live broadcasted both the men’s and women’s basketball games this past weekend.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion
Sophomore guard Kendall Hodges drives down the lane with a TCNJ defender close by.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion
Freshman forward Olivia Vero and senior guard Rylee Mulligan celebrate on the sidelines.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion