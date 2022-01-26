PHOTO ESSAY: Men’s and Women’s Basketball Sweeps TCNJ

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams here at Montclair State University have been on a roll as of late, with both teams recording huge conference victories on Jan. 22.

The men’s basketball team took advantage of their hot shooting from downtown in the second half (7-19, 36%) to take down The College Of New Jersey (TCNJ), 71-53. Freshman guard Mike Jackson led his squad with 18 points, a season-best for him.

The women’s basketball team followed up with a 53-39 victory over the TCNJ Lions with junior guard Nickie Carter leading the way with 19 points and freshman forward Olivia Vero recording five blocks in a breakout performance.

The Red Hawks will be back at Panzer Athletic Center against Stockton University this Saturday, with tip-off starting at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.