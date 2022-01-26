Sports

PHOTO ESSAY: Men’s and Women’s Basketball Sweeps TCNJ

By

Published January 25, 2022
A A A Share
The Montclarion
Graduate student/forward Irving Callender IV rises up for a layup. Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams here at Montclair State University have been on a roll as of late, with both teams recording huge conference victories on Jan. 22.

The men’s basketball team took advantage of their hot shooting from downtown in the second half (7-19, 36%) to take down The College Of New Jersey (TCNJ), 71-53. Freshman guard Mike Jackson led his squad with 18 points, a season-best for him.

Freshman guard Mike Jackson attempts a crafty layup over a defender. Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Freshman guard Mike Jackson attempts a crafty layup over a defender.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

The women’s basketball team followed up with a 53-39 victory over the TCNJ Lions with junior guard Nickie Carter leading the way with 19 points and freshman forward Olivia Vero recording five blocks in a breakout performance.

Junior guard Nickie Carter and sophomore Kendall Hodges celebrate a big play. Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Junior guard Nickie Carter and sophomore guard Kendall Hodges celebrate a big play.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Senior forward Kelly Smith hugs freshman forward Olivia Vero after a great performance. Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Senior forward Kelly Smith hugs freshman forward Olivia Vero after a great performance.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

The Red Hawks will be back at Panzer Athletic Center against Stockton University this Saturday, with tip-off starting at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Tipoff begins during the men's basketball contest against TCNJ. Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Tip-off begins during the men’s basketball contest against TCNJ.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Sophomore forward Megan Duffy and a TCNJ player battle for a rebound. Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Sophomore forward Megan Duffy and a TCNJ player battle for a rebound.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Sophomore forward/center Francisco Paulino goes up for a shot inside the paint. Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Sophomore forward/center Francisco Paulino goes up for a shot inside the paint.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Left to right: Red Hawk Sports Network interns junior Campbell Donovan, senior Jon Kociban and senior Jack Barteck live broadcasted both the men's and women's basketball games this past weekend. Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Left to right: Red Hawk Sports Network interns junior Campbell Donovan, senior Jon Kociban and senior Jack Barteck live broadcasted both the men’s and women’s basketball games this past weekend.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Sophomore guard Kendall Hodges drives down the lane with a TCNJ defender close by. Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Sophomore guard Kendall Hodges drives down the lane with a TCNJ defender close by.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Freshman forward Olivia Vero and senior guard Rylee Mulligan celebrate on the sidelines. Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Freshman forward Olivia Vero and senior guard Rylee Mulligan celebrate on the sidelines.
Chris Krusberg | The Montclarion

Related Posts

Meet The Nationally Ranked Men’s Club Basketball Team

Meet The Nationally Ranked Men’s Club Basketball Team
White / Jan 24
Mike Jackson Carries Men’s Basketball To Resounding Victory Over TCNJ

Mike Jackson Carries Men’s Basketball To Resounding Victory Over TCNJ
Orth / Jan 23
Join the Conversation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *