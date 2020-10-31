Screaming Service Offers A (Creep) Show To Behold

A live-action “Creepshow” series, based on the 1982 film of the same name and Stephen King comic book series, was first introduced to horror streaming service, Shudder, in 2019.

Due to the success of this series, Shudder announced on their Instagram in late September that “A Creepshow Animated Special” would air on Oct. 29, 2020. This animated special offers a fun and chilling viewing experience.

“A Creepshow Animated Special” has a 45 minute duration and is split into two parts. The first section, named “Survivor Type,” is based on a short story by Stephen King.

Kiefer Sutherland voices the main character, surgeon Richard Pinzetti. Following a shipwreck, Richard is stranded on an island with nothing except medical supplies, heroin and the dead body of a woman.

With nothing to start a fire, Richard is forced to eat his food raw. As the seagulls start becoming scarce, he must be creative with his meals in order to survive.

Since the special is animated, the limitations on gore are lifted, making the show difficult to watch. Images such as eating a dead seagull or sawing off a wounded foot are free to be gratuitous with their gruesome imagery.

Another bonus to the story is Richard’s slow descent into desperation and madness. The longer he is stranded, the more deranged and desperate he becomes. This is painful, yet intriguing to watch, making for a fantastic first segment in the animated special.

The next segment is called “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead.” This is based on a short story by Joe Hill, who is King’s son.

This segment stars Joey King, in no relation to the author, as a teenage girl named Blake. She tweets about her cross country road trip with her parents and her brother, Eric.

The family eventually comes across the Circus of the Dead when they take a wrong turn. Viewers watch Blake as she tweets about her experience and slowly realizes that the performers may be out for blood.

This section is relatable, as it reminds me of myself when I was a teenager. Like Blake, I would use my phone to escape from my family that I felt I was too cool for.

The phone, however, presents a plot hole. When things start to go down, Blake continues to tweet and does not call the cops.

Most horror movies get rid of cell phones or give some excuse as to why a phone call cannot be made. This section glosses it over and leaves the viewer with some questions.

In spite of this, the segment was a lot of fun. If you do not think too hard about the logistics, it is a good watch.

The best part of “A Creepshow Animated Special” is the animation. The art style stays true to the original comic book look, with sections that include visible thought bubbles and the frame of the comic panel throughout the episode.

There are also interesting Easter eggs in the animation, like an animated Stephen King hiding in the crowd, or “The Stand” being burned in a bonfire.

The best part of the animation comes from a live action Creep, the series’ mascot, who was seen animating the specials before the show switched over to animation.

Fans can thank Octopie Animation Studios for the interesting and detailed artwork; they have successfully captured the spirit and creepiness of the original comic series.

Although there are some flaws, such as the cell phone plot hole, “A Creepshow Animated Special” was definitely worth the wait. It is amusing, sometimes funny and just plain creepy.

For those looking for something good to watch on Halloween, try this “screaming” service’s animated special for a screaming good time.