Student Artist Profile: JC DeMaria

From a young age, JC DeMaria has had a love for singing and theater. He is classically trained and considers the former a primary passion of his.

DeMaria, the president on the E-Board of Montclair State University Players, is a third-year political science major with a minor in musical theater and pre-law.

When he arrived at Montclair State, he first joined the Players on campus, participating in their Montclair Improv League and Friends (M.I.L.F.) group, which he continues to act in to this day.

He loves the group, as it allows him to express his humor.

“I think comedy is my biggest strength,” DeMaria said, citing Kristen Wiig and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as his biggest comedic inspirations.

Since joining, he has been assistant director on “The Odd Couple (Female Version)” and directed the virtual production of “Clue (Stay-at-Home Edition).” He will also be assistant director of the Players’ upcoming cabaret, “ABBA in Concert.”

DeMaria also has great ambitions in his role as a political science major. Although he is a third-year student, he will be graduating a year early, with intentions of attending law school.

“I have been politically active throughout my entire life,” DeMaria said. “Whether that be with the March for Our Lives, which I was associated with heavily in high school, or working on voter outreach projects like I’ve been able to do in the past.”

DeMaria hopes to one day become chief of staff on Capitol Hill. Being president of Players, he is no stranger to leadership positions such as these.

“I like overseeing people,” DeMaria said. “I enjoy these types of leadership positions.”

DeMaria has found that translating skills from his theater background into his other endeavors proves incredibly beneficial.

“I’ve met many lawyers who say that one of the most important things for them in going to law school was the fact that they went to theater camp as a kid,” DeMaria said. “Most of the things we do in our lives are very performative.”

Other members of the campus community can attest to DeMaria’s character.

Julie Fleming, associate director of student involvement at the Center for Student Involvement and a former advisor to Players, praises DeMaria’s commitment.

“As the former advisor, I have found him to be dedicated, persistent and eager to contribute to the improvement of circumstances,” Fleming said. “I am most impressed by his genuine care for the organization and by how much he wants to make it the best organization possible, not just for current members, but for future members as well.”

Junior theater studies major Maggie Aube, who serves as the secretary on the Players’ E-Board, says DeMaria knows how to handle a task and take on leadership.

“[DeMaria] is one of the most hardworking people I’ve ever worked with,” Aube said. “He is extremely reliable and an excellent delegator as well. He knows how to give out work when it is needed, but he can also tackle the hard stuff like nothing. He bounces back so fast.”

This shows in how much time and effort DeMaria puts into Players.

“I work anywhere between 20 to 30 hours a week on Players,” DeMaria said. “I love seeing people succeed, and having such a crucial leadership role has been so formative for me. I cannot wait to see what I can do with this in the future.”

You can follow JC DeMaria on Instagram: @jc.demaria, and the Montclair State University Players @msuplayers.