Switching Gears: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games Releasing This Fall

This fall, Nintendo has a great lineup of Nintendo Switch games that fans are excited to get their hands on. Some of these games are newly released while others will release in the upcoming months. Let’s take a look and preview some of these anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch library.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Released on Sept. 20, “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” is a remaster of the original GameBoy game from 1993, where the hero Link is washed ashore on a strange island. In this game, Link must collect magical instruments across the land and awaken the Wind Fish in order to successfully escape the island. The original game is a masterpiece and fans have been extremely excited about the remaster for its detail.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Also released on Sept. 20 is the Studio Ghibli art style role-playing game “Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.” Players take on the role of a young boy named Oliver, travel through a different world in order to stop the evil within it and save Oliver’s mother before it’s too late.

Dragon Quest XI: Echos of an Elusive Age

Releasing on Sept. 27, “Dragon Quest XI: Echos of an Elusive Age” is a turn-based adventure where you play as The Hero and explore the kingdom of Erdrea. This game can be played in stunning 3D or, for a more nostalgic feel, it can be played in 2D 16-bit versions of areas from popular entries in the series like “Dragon Quest IV” and “Dragon Quest VIII.” With The Hero’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, players now have the chance to get to know The Hero’s background and story.

Little Town Hero

Releasing on Oct. 16, “Little Town Hero” is a story set in a secluded village on the edge of the world. There is only one gate leading outside of the village that is heavily guarded and no one is allowed to leave. The player’s protagonist has to fight peculiar monsters that sneak inside the village as he discovers the secret of the village and how the monsters came to be. With a soundtrack created by Toby Fox, the creator of “Undertale,” and published by Game Freak, the same company who published “Pokemon,” this game appears to be promising.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Releasing on Oct. 31, “Luigi’s Mansion 3” is the perfect way to spend Halloween. Explore the spooky hotel and try to save Mario and friends from the ghosts who haunt it. This cowardly hero needs all the help he can get to make it through the haunted mansion. However, Luigi does have the help of an all-green doppelganger made out of goo named Gooigi, and the upgraded Poltergust G-00, a vacuum used to defeat the ghosts.

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Celebrate next year’s Olympic Games with “Mario and Sonic at The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020!” With over 30 action-packed 3D and classic 2D sports games, people can play as characters from the Mario and Sonic series, challenge friends and compete head-to-head to see who will take the medal home. This game is set to release on Nov. 5.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

In “Pokemon Sword and Shield,” releasing on Nov. 15, the player can travel through the Galar region and encounter brand new Pokemon. Explore what the region has to offer by traveling through luminous caves, snowy terrains, dry deserts and vast open areas. Battle with different Pokemon trainers in order to become the next Pokemon champion. Like previous games in the series, the two versions will be slightly different, containing different Pokemon to catch and trainers to battle.

The future looks bright for Nintendo fans as Nintendo continues to deliver great quality games. Hopefully Nintendo can keep this momentum going at a steady speed. Expect to see reviews of some of these games in future issues of The Montclarion.

To see the full lineup of upcoming Nintendo Switch games, check out https://www.nintendo.com/games/coming-soon/.