A Look Inside the Red Hawk Women’s Volleyball Team’s Tough NJAC Loss to Kean

The Montclair State University women’s volleyball team had their first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) game on Tuesday, which resulted in a grueling loss to current NJAC Champions Kean University. The game went into five long and intense sets, with the wins for each set going back-and-forth to each team. Each set was close, but the Red Hawks barely fell to Kean in the fifth set by a score of 15-13. Sophomore outside hitter Carly Waterman registered 18 kills, while junior setter Megan O’Rourke had 40 assists to keep the Red Hawks in line with their tough opponent.