A Look Inside the Red Hawk Women’s Volleyball Team’s Tough NJAC Loss to Kean

Published September 21, 2019
The Montclarion
Senior middle blocker Jillian Wilson celebrates a point won by the Red Hawks with her team. Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion

The Montclair State University women’s volleyball team had their first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) game on Tuesday, which resulted in a grueling loss to current NJAC Champions Kean University. The game went into five long and intense sets, with the wins for each set going back-and-forth to each team. Each set was close, but the Red Hawks barely fell to Kean in the fifth set by a score of 15-13. Sophomore outside hitter Carly Waterman registered 18 kills, while junior setter Megan O’Rourke had 40 assists to keep the Red Hawks in line with their tough opponent.

benchvbkeangame.JPG

Several Red Hawks women’s volleyball players cheering on their teammates against Kean.
Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion

settingvbkeangame.JPG

Red Hawks junior setter Megan O’Rourke setting with hope that the hitters will get a kill.
Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion

netvbkeangame.JPG

Red Hawks’ hitters Caitlin Lange, Schyler White and Carly Waterman at the net awaiting a serve from Kean.
Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion

fansvbkeangame.JPG

Montclair State fans getting involved in the exciting game as the Red Hawks strive for a win.
Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion

shakinghandskean.JPG

The Red Hawks go up to shake hands with Kean after the tough loss.
Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion

foamfingervolleyball.JPG

A Red Hawks fan puts up a foam finger to support the women’s volleyball team.
Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion

blockingvbkeangame.JPG

Red Hawks seniors Caitlin Lange (middle blocker) and Schyler White (outside hitter) go up for a block.
Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion

