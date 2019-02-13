‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ Proves the Franchise is Still Going Strong

After the surprise commercial and critical success that was “The Lego Movie,” a sequel was inevitable. While there were spinoffs that came out during the past few years, it was a surprise to audiences that it took five years to release the sequel. As someone who adored the original, I can say that while the sequel is not on par, it is still a blast to watch.

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” takes place five years after the original. Since the first film, everything has turned grim and apocalyptic.

Characters are trying to make the world better by restoring civilization while also trying to survive. A new threat emerges when invaders from outer space kidnap citizens and take them to their homeland. This leads the protagonist, Emmet, to go on an adventure to save these people, and along the way, a character named Rex Dangervest aids him to help complete the mission.

Right away, I noticed how incredible the animation looked in this film. The way live-action and stop-motion animation is incorporated is something to be praised. Visually, the film is stunning and it is evident the creative team behind the film were very passionate in their work. The animation is very colorful, even more so than the original and it is simply at the top of its game.

In addition to how well the animation is, the voice acting is just as great as it was in the other films. The voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish and several other actors. All of them do a fantastic job, especially Chris Pratt who voices two characters: Emmet and Rex Dangervest.

Going into the film, one of my main concerns was that the directors from the original film, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, were not returning to direct this film. However, they did write the screenplay for this movie, and it does not go unnoticed.

Consistently there is humor that is thrown out, so much so that it would essentially be impossible to catch all the jokes in one viewing. It also tells a great story, and characters arcs are explored more from other films, such as fan favorite Lego Batman. The fan favorite that even has his own film is given a lot to do and continues to prove why he has the fans he has.

I will say this film does seem to be aimed at a younger audience than the first film. It’s not necessarily a flaw, but it is something I can see young adults or older audience members having an issue with.

In terms of flaws, I will say the film did feel a tad too long, and there are some musical numbers that didn’t work for me. Unfortunately, there were elements in this film that felt too predictable, such as a “twist” that was unsurprising.

“The Lego Movie 2” is a sequel the whole family can enjoy. If you are a fan of the franchise thus far, it is almost a guarantee that you will enjoy this one. Since this is a franchise that is known to make a lot of money, there is definitely going to be another film in the works. I’m curious to see where the franchise will eventually go.