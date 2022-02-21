Entertainment

The New Episode of ‘Attack on Titan’ Tackles Themes of Pain During War

By

Published February 21, 2022
We see Annie Leonhart shed a tear for her father who begged her to come back from Paradis Island. Photo courtesy of MAPPA

The new episode of “Attack on Titan” called “Sunset” unfolds the last stretch of the show in a slow, savoring manor.

We finally see Annie Leonhart’s appearance in the show after hints of it in the opening.

Annie Leonhart’s unhardening does not seem to hinder the ongoing war Eren Yeager has planned for the world.

Annie Leonhart attempts to ambush Hitch Dreyse. Annie gets slammed to the ground and tells Hitch she can form into a titan whenever she wanted. However, she is too weak from being frozen. Photo courtesy of MAPPA

The majority of the episode focuses on the confrontation between Annie and Hitch Dreyse, who had more significant roles during the Female Titan arc. Hitch finds Annie’s wet footprints in the cellar, and Leonhard ambushes her to escape.

Hitch agrees that it will be easier on both of them if he helps Leonhart escape back to Marley.

Annie Leonhart endured hardships during her childhood training to become a warrior due to her adopted father. When she finally became strong enough to take his knee out, her father congratulated her ability to kill without a weapon. Photo courtesy of MAPPA

In a conversation between Hitch and Annie, we finally get to see Annie’s traumatizing upbringing as the consequence of war as well as the parallels between her upbringing to Eren’s.

We find out Annie was conscious the entire four years she was encapsulated in her crystallization. She overheard everything Armin Arlert and Hitch said while guarding her, including Eren’s message about destroying the world.

Annie Leonhart has been crystallized for four years after her fight with Eren Yeager. Photo courtesy of MAPPA

Annie’s entrapment in her crystallization for four years means she could reflect more deeply on her past, present and future. She was raised as a warrior by her adoptive father. Killing others to repent for Eldian sins is praised by her father. As years passed and she was about to leave, we saw her father regretting what he taught her. We see him on his knees, begging for forgiveness and a promise for her return.

Now, as Hitch and Annie ride toward Marley, we see the almost refreshing simplicity of the falls of war from such an important character. She wants to see her father one last time, even if she sees him dead.

Reacting strongly towards the hardships of war is something Eren Yeager embodies. Eren did not experience any push to become a warrior. Instead, he took it upon his own hands to create a world he believes is true freedom for his people, even if it means killing everyone in the world.

Annie Leonhart's father stands at the frontline of other Eldians, trying to escape Marley from Eren's attack. Photo courtesy of MAPPA

Meanwhile, in Marley, we assume Annie’s father is dead from trying to escape Eren’s incoming wrath. Eldians worldwide know Eren’s plan, but the military that keeps them in cages think they’re just trying to escape.

As Connie Springer and Falco ride into the sunset, Connie begins to have an internal conflict over feeding Falco to his mother. Falco does not recognize Connie, but Connie knows he has bitterness toward Falco for being friends with Gabi Braun, who killed his friend Sasha Blouse.

Hange Zoë confronts the two Marley soldiers, the cart titan Pieck Finger and the commander Theo Magath. Hange tells them she is unarmed and is looking for someone to care for Levi Ackerman. Photo courtesy of MAPPA

The episode ends with new information on fan favorite characters, Hange Zoë and Levi Ackerman. We assumed they were dead after their encounter with the Yeagerists earlier in the season. It’s exciting to know how their interaction with Marleyan soldiers will play out, especially since one of them is the cart titan.

Find out what happens next episode on Hulu at 3:30 p.m. EST.

