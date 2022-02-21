‘Euphoria’ Season 2, Episode 7 is ‘High School Musical’ On Steroids

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Euphoria” Season 2, Episode 7.

I don’t really know where to start, but all I know is this episode was hilarious, which is quite unusual for “Euphoria.”

I would like to take this moment to thank Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) for simply being the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time). When I tell you she did that…SHE DID THAT!

In this episode, we finally get to see Lexi’s debut play, “Oklahoma.” Actually, scratch that. It’s now called “Our Life,” which I think is a better fit considering everything we just watched. I don’t know where she got “Oklahoma” from, though.

Anyways, “Our Life” illustrates what it’s like to be an outsider witnessing the shenanigans of a drug addict, a narcissist, an identity thief and a confident queen. This play, more like a sitcom, essentially puts everyone’s life on blast. And the best part is, the main characters are all in the audience. Bravo, Lexi.

And the tea we learned is piping hot.

For starters, Lexi and Fezco (Angus Cloud) have been talking for quite some time. I definitely screamed and ran in circles around my room because of the pure joy I felt just knowing Fexi is actually real. Two, Lexi and Rue (Zendaya) were once best friends and smoked weed together. Never saw that coming.

Three, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Lexi had a very tumultuous childhood as well as Maddy (Alexa Demie), which brings me to the fourth piece of information. We finally see how Cassie and Maddy became best friends, which is not all that exciting.

We also learn that Lexi at one point was jealous of Cassie. I don’t know why anyone would want to be her, but that’s besides the point. We find out that Rue hasn’t talked to Jules (Hunter Schafer) or Elliot (Dominic Fike) since the intervention. Honestly, I’m glad. Ariana Grande said it best: Thank you, next.

Cassie is out here acting like a fool, which isn’t really new.

We also witness the aftermath of Rue exposing Cassie’s affair with Nate (Jacob Elordi). This right here is what we’ve all been waiting for. Although, I’m sorry to disappoint you, but Maddy didn’t really get to slap Cassie upside her head. Instead, it was Cassie behind a locked door, crying of course, while Maddy banged on the door questioning whether this mess with Nate was worth destroying their friendship.

Now, I imagine if the door wasn’t locked, Maddy would definitely do her thang.

There’s a lot more that is brought to light, but it’s quite confusing if you ask me. I was confused just writing this honestly, because all the tea I spilled wasn’t just flashbacks in the play; there were actual moments in real time that were occurring. However, as a viewer you couldn’t really decipher which moments were unfolding on the stage or if it was real life for these characters.

Although, the best part of all of this is seeing Cassie and Nate squirming in their seats full of embarrassment. Jokes on you! Just when they thought they called checkmate on Maddy, Miss Lexi was right there to say, “Not today, honey.”

While Lexi continues to basically prove that she’s worthy of an award for best creator and director, we all can’t help but wonder where Fezco is.

Prior to the play, we see Fezco putting on his suit in preparation to leave the house. He was looking quite dapper might I add, and he even had flowers for Lexi. My heart is melting.

Anyways, while he was getting ready, Custer (Tyler Chase), Faye’s (Chloe Cherry) boyfriend and now an informant for the police, showed up acting suspicious, which Ashtray (Javon Walton) picked up on. Beast mode activated.

Regardless, Fezco somehow didn’t leave the house, despite him telling Lexi, “I’mma be sittin’ in the front row, shorty.” So, why is he still at the house you may ask? I wish I knew.

The only thing I do know is Faye, the girl that Fezco took under his wing, and Custer, her scheming boyfriend, are up to something.

And this is one time where I strongly believe Ashtray cannot save the day.

Something is fishy, and I am not having it. If writer, director and executive producer, Sam Levinson, kills off Fezco or Ashtray, it’s game over. I don’t think any of us will be able to recover and neither will Lexi.

Once again, we will have to wait another week to find out the fate of a beloved character. See you next week for the season finale.