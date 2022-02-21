Sexist Men With Microphones and How to Fight Them

Lately, it seems as if every middle-aged-conservative-balding man is competing in the Olympics of who can have the worst podcast known to man.

I mean, if you want to take dating advice from a man named “Walter,” that’s your business. If you haven’t heard the atrocity that is the “Fresh & Fit” podcast, do yourself a favor and throw your phone out a window before it’s too late.

The duo of Walter Weekes and Myron Gaines claims to be lifestyle coaches helping men navigate the world.

I don’t know about you, but if I had a lifestyle coach who just complained about men for an hour each week instead of giving me actual advice, I’d probably find a new one. Don’t get me wrong, we would be the best of friends afterward, but I need some real professional help first.

The “Fresh & Fit” podcast hosts have gone viral for their disgusting and downright bad takes on dating and women in general, including the fact that they stated they wouldn’t date “ghetto Black women and Shaniquas.“

They also claimed if you’re dating a woman and she has an Instagram, she is cheating on you. Not that she is using the Instagram account to cheat on you, but instead, just the act of having an account is cheating.

They are constantly putting women down, even ones with more success and talent than them.

After verbally assaulting rap artist Asian Doll on their podcast, they even had the audacity to say, “I don’t even know who she is,“ referring to the guest they invited. Using a successful woman for clout and then disrespecting her to the point that she has to walk out is not “fresh and fit” if you ask me. I’m extremely close to starting a Change.org petition to rename the show “Morons & Misogyny.”

Within countless hours of painfully unfunny and atrocious podcast content, there is one instance that restores some of my faith in humanity: Miss Brittany Renner.

After sitting down with Weekes and Gaines, she quickly went viral for demolishing their toxicity and putting them in their place.

Renner was told she was “like other girls” and “not special.” Quick to respond, “So what makes you special, then?” Renner asked. “What do you gain from telling girls that they’re not special?”

She’s absolutely right to ask that question. What do these men gain from tearing down women?

I could take a wild guess and say it fuels their self-confidence as it has been destroyed by years of rejection and loneliness, but to each their own.

This kind of content is annoying, but it’s also dangerous. Weekes and Gaines are setting an example for young men, especially those who have very little luck with women, to hate them for almost everything they do.

Their rhetoric could encourage rage-prone men to harm women when they don’t get what they want.

I’ve already voiced my opinion on Joe Rogan and expressed my thoughts that he should be silenced if he’s going to continue to broadcast conspiracy theories to vulnerable people. In this instance, I am not calling to shut the “Fresh & Fit” podcast down.

More women, like Renner, should push back and speak out about the harmful fallacies from the “Fresh & Fit” podcast. We need women and their allies to be as prominent on platforms as misogynists.

Take action by having meaningful conversations with younger generations of men. Talking openly can help end the cycle of sexism, correct stereotypes and reinforce the truth, as well as raise awareness for violence against women.

If you are a woman in trouble and in need of safe housing, look into the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which “protects victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.”