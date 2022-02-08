Gourmet Bailey’s Just a Bite: Valentine’s Day Brunch

With Valentine’s Day approaching quickly, there is no better way to show someone how much you love them than by making a homemade gift. Luckily if you’re trying to save money this year, this Valentine’s brunch for two will satisfy your date’s stomach and heart.

French toast is one of the greatest brunch staples. Adored by all, it’s a sweet and soft, delectable breakfast food that tastes like a dessert. Another breakfast favorite is Nutella. So why not marry the two for Cupid’s holiday and make Nutella stuffed french toast?

This recipe is very easy and will show your date just how much they mean to you. It will be easy to impress them when you show them this spread. For this Valentine’s Day brunch you’ll need:

1 loaf of brioche bread, sliced 1 1/2 inches thick

1/2 cup of Nutella, slightly melted

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup heavy cream

3 eggs

1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 teaspoons of white sugar

Take your slices of brioche bread and slice them in half diagonally. A simple way to make your meal look more sophisticated is by cutting things on an angle. Then cut two-inch long slices in the middle of your bread to create a pocket of Nutella, using your finger to slightly open the pocket so you can fill your bread.

Grab your slightly melted Nutella and pour it into a piping bag for easy filling. Fill your slices of brioche until just full. If the Nutella pours out, just wipe it away with your knife and then you can lick it off once all your slices are done or discard it. However, I think I know which one most people will do. Repeat the slicing and filling for all your slices of brioche.

The most ingredient-heavy part of this recipe is the batter that you dunk your slices in. Not to worry, because it’s also the easiest part. Using a shallow bowl that’s wide enough to fit your bread, add your eggs, milk, heavy cream, vanilla extract, cinnamon and sugar and whisk them all together.

Once your batter is done, heat up your skillet. I used a flat pancake skillet but a regular old frying pan is fine. Use butter to make your skillet non-stick and delicious. Keep your heat low to medium to prevent yourself from burning the french toast. As you make more slices, you’ll feel more confident in controlling the heat.

Once your butter has melted, dunk your slices in the batter one by one and add them to a pan. Try not to add more than three at a time to ensure a perfect golden crust and prevent overcrowding.

After about three minutes, flip your slices. Cook on the other side for another two to three minutes. You can keep them longer for a crispier crust, it all depends on personal preference. When your french toast is done to your liking, remove them from heat and continue to cook the rest of your slices.

After all your french toast is completely cooked, it’s time to plate and top them. The best way to top these slices of heaven is with berries, bananas and powdered sugar. Let your date decide how much maple syrup they want to enjoy themselves. Another way to top these is with bananas, walnuts and peanut butter. With those toppings, you’re creating your own version of “Chunky Monkey” french toast.

You can also pair this sweet main with some savory side dishes such as hash browns or slices of bacon.

This recipe is easy, insanely delicious and one of the best ways to let someone know you care about them. Whether you make this brunch for your significant other, your roommates, your “Galentine’s” sleepover or even yourself, this brunch will be sure to make you feel the love this year. Until the next bite.