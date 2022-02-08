New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Drops School Mask Mandate Starting Next Month

In a press conference earlier today, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that starting March 7, school districts across the state will no longer be required to impose mask mandates.

Recently, the state has seen a drop in cases of the omicron variant. Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) have also been down.

School districts around New Jersey will get to choose whether or not they want to have a mask requirement for students and faculty. Even if a school decides to get rid of its mask policy, individuals can decide whether they still want to wear a mask.

Throughout the nearly two years of the pandemic, Montclair State University has followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and Murphy’s jurisdiction when it comes to safety regarding COVID-19.

Brandon Braun, a sophomore mathematics major, can see why Murphy made this decision.

“As time goes on, I get that there’s more pressure [to get rid of the masks] because this has been going on for a while,” Braun said. “I get that people are sick of [the masks].”

However, some students are more concerned. Felix Waibel, a senior education major, thinks schools should be more cautious.

“I think the mask is still important to limit the spread,” Waibel said. “I don’t think Montclair State should get rid of their mandate. I don’t mind wearing a mask.”

Chris Reissner, a junior film and television major, believes Montclair State will be making a mistake if they get rid of their mask mandate.

“[It’s] probably a bad idea for Montclair [State],” Reissner said. “It seems way too early still. Before when we did that, things just got worse”

The university has yet to say whether they’ll require their students and faculty to continue wearing a mask. Andrew Mees, the university spokesperson, said the school will adapt its policies based on public health guidelines.

“As we have since the start of the pandemic, whenever new scientific evidence or public health guidance comes forward, we consult with our on-campus experts before making any significant changes to our policies,” Mees said.