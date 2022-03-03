Since2020: Introverts and Extroverts on Their COVID-19 Lockdown Experience

During the first week in March, The Montclarion will be publishing content related to the two-year commemoration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the effect it has had on Montclair State University’s campus community #Since2020.

As with any label, people are quick to stereotype “introverts” and “extroverts.” So when the entire country went into lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and we were all put in the same situation, it was almost like a social experiment. How would people react to being cooped up and locked inside for weeks? Would introverts love it? Would extroverts go crazy?

Montclair State University students open up about their lockdown experiences: three “introvert” students, one “ambivert” and two “extroverts.”

For a long time, it has been stigmatized that extroverts are the better way to be. Does that change when we all have to hunker down in our homes for weeks? Introverts are known to love their personal space, but did they truly like being stuck in the same place during quarantine?

Erika Oliva, Freshman, Animation and Illustration major, Introvert

Q: Do you consider yourself an introvert or an extrovert? Why?

A: “Definitely introvert. It’s hard for me to socialize and sometimes I just like my alone time.”

Q: Did you like lockdown? Did you enjoy your time alone for so long since you consider yourself an introvert? Or were you dying to get out?

A: “No, I didn’t like being stuck inside for that long. I would say that I wanted to go out. It had its pros and cons like creating hobbies, but I wanted to go out.”

Karen Cuesta, Freshman, Psychology major, Introvert

Q: Do you consider yourself an introvert or an extrovert? Why?

A: “Introvert because college has really made me introverted because there’s not many people to meet here.”

Q: Did you like lockdown? Did you enjoy your time alone for so long since you consider yourself an introvert? Or were you dying to get out?

A: “I liked lockdown! I wish I could go back!”

Emily Cepin, Freshman, Earth and Environmental Science major, Introvert

Q: Do you consider yourself an introvert or an extrovert? Why?

A: “I’m introverted, I kind of like keeping things to myself and prefer keeping things to a close friend group.”

Q: Did you like lockdown? Did you enjoy your time alone for so long since you consider yourself an introvert? Or were you dying to get out?

A: “I wasn’t dying to get out, I kind of liked having that space and time to myself but after a while, I started to get a little stir crazy.”

Rahul Shah, Junior, Biology major, Ambivert

Q: Do you consider yourself an introvert or an extrovert? Why?

A: “Ambivert — I’m in the middle.”

Q: Did you like the initial two-week lockdown in the spring of 2020?

A: “In lockdown, I wanted to socialize and I wanted to stay inside. So it goes both ways. If I’m free, I want to socialize but if I’m doing my homework or the weather isn’t good, I prefer my own space.”

Bianca Purkis, Freshman, Computer Science major, Extrovert

Q: Do you consider yourself an introvert or an extrovert? Why?

A: “I’m outgoing so I’m an extrovert.”

Q: Did you like the lockdown? Or were you dying to get out?

A: “I would say I did not like my lockdown but I had my best friend who helped me with the lockdown. Honestly, I hated it, it’s the worst but we gotta do what we gotta do to be safe. I felt like a puppy in a cage because I couldn’t go anywhere.”

Maria Hofmann, Senior, Journalism major, Extrovert

Q: Do you consider yourself an introvert or an introvert?

A: “I’m definitely an extrovert. I would say that I’m a pretty confident person. I’m very talkative and outgoing, and not afraid to put myself out there and be myself.”

Q: Did you enjoy lockdown?

A: “I had to leave my house. I would drive, go to bodegas, target, etc. I didn’t stay completely still, I can’t stay in one place. I had to socialize in some aspect and that’s what I did with my grandfather. He helped me a lot.”