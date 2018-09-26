Try Something ‘Neo’: Close to School at an Affordable Price

When I entered Kafe Neo, the sound of customers with their friends and family eating outside welcomed me. The restaurant, which is only nine minutes away from Montclair State University by car, contained a smell of fresh crepes that hits you as soon as you enter.

It’s a small place with a warm and calming atmosphere. People who are strangers are often caught having to sit close to one another but not too close where it is uncomfortable. It had a trendy urban style that provided a feeling of coziness. The walls and tables were all beige and brown.

Kafe Neo, which has been open for five years now, is known for their wide variety of items. From its handmade sweet and savory crepes to its international coffees, teas, espresso, cappuccino, salads, wraps, artisan bread sandwiches, panini and smoothies, it is not hard to find something you like.

During my visit, the first thing I ordered was The ‘Neo’ Trio as an appetizer. It contains hummus, tzatziki and eggplant dip served with warm pita. The hummus was homemade and creamy while the tzatziki had a rich dill taste. The eggplant dip had a slight kick to it that left me wanting more.

Afterward, I moved onto the dinner menu. With a menu that has a large variety of options, customers have a ton of choices to pick from like savory crepes, wraps, panini and even acai bowls.

For dinner, I had the Chicken Caesar Crepe while my friend ordered a classic burger with roasted potato wedges. The crepe was light and filled generously with chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons and a creamy Caesar dressing. The classic burger was cooked to perfection. It was juicy whereas the potatoes were crispy and accompanied by a small cup filled with ketchup. Both meals were very filling and delicious.

Like the dinner menu, the dessert menu had an array of choices for customers to choose from. They had crepes, waffles and gelato.

I ordered what the restaurant is best known for: crepes. They had a variety of different flavors of crepes, such as Neo Nutella, Apple Pie and Cannoli Crunch.

I ordered the Neo Nutella crepe, which was filled with nutter butter cookies, Nutella and peanut butter sauce. It was topped with whipped cream and homemade chocolate gelato on the side. It was crunchy and smooth all at the same time.

My friend ordered the Banana and Strawberry Belgian Waffle. The strawberries were fresh and the waffle came out piping hot. It melted in my mouth when she offered me the chance to try some. Both desserts were delectable, and I can see why people come back for more. However, the best part was being able to watch the chef make the crepes through a small window. This made the crepes seem even more appealing.

The restaurant offers customers the opportunity to sit outside when it is a nice day and access to free Wi-Fi. Most of the workers are all college-age who are extremely friendly. They provided great customer service and did not make me wait long for my food.

I would recommend this restaurant to people of all ages but especially to those that are looking for something “neo” to try with their friends and family. It is a good place for students to study for their classes or to just hang out with family and friends.